Teen arrested after robbing customers at Logan Square business at gunpoint: police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a business in Logan Square on Saturday.

The offender was taken into custody at 12:21 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Jackson Boulevard less than an hour after the robbery.

Police said the offender robbed three customers at a business in the 3500 block of West Fullerton.

When officers caught the boy, he had a stolen vehicle. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for vehicle trespassing.

No additional information is available at this time.