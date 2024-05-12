Expand / Collapse search

Teen arrested after robbing customers at Logan Square business at gunpoint: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 12, 2024 2:13pm CDT
Logan Square
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a business in Logan Square on Saturday. 

The offender was taken into custody at 12:21 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Jackson Boulevard less than an hour after the robbery. 

Police said the offender robbed three customers at a business in the 3500 block of West Fullerton. 

When officers caught the boy, he had a stolen vehicle. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for vehicle trespassing. 

No additional information is available at this time.