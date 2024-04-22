Illinois takes aim at insurance company control, moves closer to passing Healthcare Protection Act

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is highlighting efforts to pass a measure that would put healthcare decisions back into the hands of doctors and their patients.

The Healthcare Protection Act seeks to dismantle obstacles to doctor-recommended treatments and mental healthcare. Additionally, the measure includes provisions for imposing penalties and fines on health insurance companies that fail to adhere to the law.

"For far too long, insurance companies and not doctors have been free to determine what treatment options patients should have and how quickly they can receive it," said Pritzker. "With this bill, we're putting power back in the hands of doctors and patients."

The Illinois General Assembly passed the Healthcare Protection Act last week. The bill now heads to the state Senate.