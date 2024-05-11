Wife of Will County man accused in 'racially motivated' shooting under investigation, de-deputized: officials

The wife of a Will County man who is accused in a recent "racially motivated" shooting is now under investigation, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Wendy Shadbar, who is employed as a correctional sergeant at the Cook County Jail, has been de-deputized after an internal investigation was opened Wednesday, per protocol, according to the sheriff's office.

She has not been officially charged, but the investigation is ongoing.

Her husband, John Shadbar, is facing a slew of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after allegedly shooting his neighbor in the stomach and yelling racial slurs on Wednesday evening, in the 16500 block of West 144th Place.

A witness at the scene, who also called 911, led police to the victim, 45-year-old Melissa Robertson. She was found lying on the floor in the kitchen area of a home with an open, bleeding gunshot wound, police said.

Robertson was shot outside her home in the backyard, but she was able to crawl inside after being shot.

She was conscious when she was found by investigators, but was unable to speak. Robertson was taken by ambulance to Silver Cross Hospital for emergency medical care.

At last check, she was in critical condition and had to undergo surgery.

Shadbar went back to his home after the shooting and barricaded himself away from deputies.

Eventually, after speaking with a crisis negotiator from the Will County Sheriff's Office, Shadbar surrendered and came outside his home.

He was taken in for questioning before he was charged and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, where he will remain until his next court appearance.

