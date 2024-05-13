Missing Crystal Lake man found dead • Chicago among worst cities for drivers • More news

A Pingree Grove man was charged after police found the remains of a missing Crystal Lake man in Kane County.

Crystal Lake Police received a report that James Cromwell, 57, of Crystal Lake was missing on April 4.

Prosecutors say findings from the initial investigation indicated that Cromwell's disappearance may have been criminal in nature.

The Crystal Lake Police Department obtained two search warrants for locations in Kane County. One of the warrants was for a property in the 45W200 block of Illinois Route 72. Law enforcement responded to the area on May 7 to execute the warrant.

At the same time, the second warrant was served at the home of 61-year-old Douglas Ottsen, of the 600 block of N. Falls Cir. in Pingree Grove.

Human remains were found at the property on Route 72, and they were identified as Cromwell. An autopsy conducted by the Kane County Coroner's Office found that Cromwell had died of a gunshot wound.

Chicago among top 10 worst U.S. cities for drivers, Forbes reports

Chicago has ranked high on another list, but this time, it's not for the best reason.

According to a new report from Forbes, Chicago was named the seventh-worst city to drive in out of 47 of the U.S.'s most populated cities.

DePaul students, administration reach stalemate in encampment negotiations

DePaul University administrators and student protesters have reached an impasse.

The DePaul Divestment Coalition met with university administrators this week. The university responded to several of the coalition's demands, offering some conditional solutions for some of them.

The coalition asked the university to divest from institutions and businesses that support Israel and for amnesty for student protesters and supporting faculty.

University President Robert Manuel released a statement Saturday night with an update on their negotiations.

"We believe students with the divestment coalition initiated the encampment with sincere intentions to peacefully protest. However, the responses to the encampment have inadvertently created public safety issues that put our community at risk," Manuel said in the statement.

Here's what's happening near you today, Monday, May 13:

Mayor Brandon Johnson proclaims this week as Salvation Army Week in Chicago.

Johnson will attend the Crossing Guard Appreciation Ceremony at Malcolm X College at 11 a.m.

The Illinois Nurses Association said Joliet nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital have reached a tentative deal.

teenager died and three other people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday night in suburban Glenview.

The NBA Draft Combine continues today at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen expected to take the stand

Donald Trump’s hush money trial enters the fourth week on Monday, with the prosecution’s star witness Michael Cohen set to finally take the stand.

The long-anticipated testimony from Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer would follow a buildup by prosecutors of a case that ultimately hinges on record-keeping.

Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments that Cohen made as part of efforts to buy and bury stories that might hurt the former president's 2016 campaign.

Text messages, audio recordings, notes and more have all been introduced or shown to jurors in recent weeks to illustrate what prosecutors say was a scheme to illegally influence the election that year. And sometimes dramatic testimony from witnesses that included former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, ex-Trump staffers and porn actor Stormy Daniels added to the intrigue.

The trial is in its 16th day.