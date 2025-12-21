Chicago weather: If you're hoping for a white Christmas, it isn't in the cards this year!

Welcome to Astronomical Winter! The Winter Solstice occurred Sunday morning at 9:03 AM. This means we'll slowly start to see more daylight beginning this week.

Sunday was seasonably cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. The average high temperature for December 21st is 35 degrees.

Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 20s this evening, which is where we'll find our overnight low temperatures. Temperatures will begin to rise after midnight, likely warming to around 30 degrees by daybreak Monday. Plan for increasing cloud cover with skies becoming mostly cloudy by Monday morning. Monday's high temperature will be in the lower 40s.

Cloudy skies will linger through most of the week. Tuesday is expected to be in the mid 40s. By Wednesday, a few stray rain showers are possible with highs in the lower 40s.

Christmas Eve night will be cloudy with patchy drizzle and fog. Christmas Day looks very mild with areas of drizzle possible. A frontal boundary will be in the region on Christmas, likely resulting in a large range of high temperatures during the day. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s across the northern portion of Chicagoland to possibly near 60 in the south! The warmest Christmas Day on record at O'Hare is 64 degrees, set in 1982.

Skies remain mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The weekend ahead looks quiet for travelers with dry skies expected.