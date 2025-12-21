Man charged after setting himself on fire on CTA Blue Line train, police say

The Brief The man who allegedly set himself and his belongings on fire while on a CTA Blue Line train is facing felony charges. Jesus Martinez was charged with aggravated arson and criminal damage to property. He was hospitalized in good condition, police said.



A 52-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly set himself and his belongings on fire while on a CTA Blue Line train on Friday.

What we know:

Jesus Martinez, of Northlake, was charged with aggravated arson and criminal damage to government property, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The alleged arson occurred just after 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue on the city's West Side.

Police said Martinez was riding on a moving train when he allegedly intentionally set a small fire to his personal belongings, burning his leg.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Martinez was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday for a detention hearing.

The Chicago Police Department's Arson Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force collaborated on the investigation.