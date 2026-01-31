Burglary suspect sought in New Lenox, residents urged to stay indoors: sheriff
NEW LENOX, Ill. - Residents in south suburban New Lenox were asked to remain indoors Saturday morning as local police looked for a burglary suspect in the area.
What we know:
A little after 9 a.m., the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that residents near Francis and Vine should stay inside while multiple agencies looked for the suspect.
Police did not immediately disclose the details of the burglary or a description of the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.