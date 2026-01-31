Expand / Collapse search

Burglary suspect sought in New Lenox, residents urged to stay indoors: sheriff

By Alex Ortiz
Published  January 31, 2026 9:30am CST
NEW LENOX, Ill. - Residents in south suburban New Lenox were asked to remain indoors Saturday morning as local police looked for a burglary suspect in the area.

What we know:

A little after 9 a.m., the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that residents near Francis and Vine should stay inside while multiple agencies looked for the suspect.

Police did not immediately disclose the details of the burglary or a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

  • The information in this story was provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office.

