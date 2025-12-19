Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested by feds after setting himself, his belongings on fire on CTA Blue Line train: police

By Cody King
Published  December 19, 2025 12:55pm CST
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago
Man sets himself on fire near CTA Blue Line, officials say

Man sets himself on fire near CTA Blue Line, officials say

A man reportedly set himself on fire near the Damen Avenue stop, in the Wicker Park neighborhood. 

The Brief

    • A 52-year-old man was hospitalized in good condition after setting fire to his belongings and himself aboard a moving CTA Blue Line train just after 6 a.m. Friday on Chicago’s West Side; no other injuries were reported.
    • The fire was quickly extinguished, and the man was later taken into custody by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

CHICAGO - A man was taken into federal custody Friday after setting fire to his belongings and himself aboard a CTA Blue Line train, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue on Chicago’s West Side.

A 52-year-old man was riding a moving Blue Line train when he intentionally set a small fire to his personal belongings, burning his leg, according to Chicago police.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

The man was later taken into custody by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

Chicago Transit AuthorityCrime and Public SafetyNews