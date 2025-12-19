Man arrested by feds after setting himself, his belongings on fire on CTA Blue Line train: police
CHICAGO - A man was taken into federal custody Friday after setting fire to his belongings and himself aboard a CTA Blue Line train, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue on Chicago’s West Side.
A 52-year-old man was riding a moving Blue Line train when he intentionally set a small fire to his personal belongings, burning his leg, according to Chicago police.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.
What's next:
The man was later taken into custody by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.