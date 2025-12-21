Expand / Collapse search

Near North Side crash kills 34-year-old woman; driver cited

By Lauren Westphal
Published  December 21, 2025 4:53pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car in Chicago's Near North neighborhood on Friday, according to police.

What we know:

A 62-year-old woman driving a Porsche sedan struck a 34-year-old woman standing near the sidewalk in the 700 block of N. Dearborn St. on Dec. 19 around 11:40 a.m.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was issued a citation and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

