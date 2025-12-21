Near North Side crash kills 34-year-old woman; driver cited

The Brief A 34-year-old woman was struck by a Porsche sedan while standing near the sidewalk in the 700 block of N. Dearborn St. in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood around 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 19. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 62-year-old driver was cited, taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, and the Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.



A 34-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car in Chicago's Near North neighborhood on Friday, according to police.

What we know:

A 62-year-old woman driving a Porsche sedan struck a 34-year-old woman standing near the sidewalk in the 700 block of N. Dearborn St. on Dec. 19 around 11:40 a.m.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was issued a citation and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.