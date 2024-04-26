Chicago police seek man who forced woman into alley, threatened to kill her

Chicago police have issued a community alert after a man dragged a woman into an alley and threatened to kill her early Friday morning.

The incident occurred in Logan Square around 5:50 a.m. when the male suspect followed the victim to the 2300 block of North Rockwell St. before forcing her into an alley while covering her mouth.

Once in the alley, police said the suspect ordered the victim to go with him, or he would kill her, implying he had a weapon. A witness then emerged from his residence to confront the suspect after hearing the victim struggle. At that time, the suspect ran away.

The offender was described as a Hispanic man aged between 25 and 30, standing approximately 5-foot-5, and weighing around 145 pounds. He was reportedly dressed in a green hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.