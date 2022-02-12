Chicago Crime: Suspect dumps car after running red light and causing crash that injured four children

The person who ran a red light and caused a crash that injured four kids in Chicago Saturday night then dumped the car a few minutes later.

Chicago police said the crash happened at 79th and Yates in the South Shore neighborhood at 7:23 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect ran the red light and crashed into an SUV driven by a 26-year-old woman.

Inside the victim's car, there were four children. Two children – a girl, 6, and another girl, 9 – were ejected and hospitalized in critical condition. The other two children – a girl, 5, and another girl, 9 – sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized in good condition.

The suspect took off and their car was found empty on the 7700 block of South Oglesby about 30 minutes later.

