Chicago crime: Teen boy critically wounded in Southwest Side shooting
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times early Thursday morning on Chicago’s Southwest Side, police said.
The backstory:
Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood for a report of a person shot.
Police said the teen was outside when three males approached him. One of them pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots before all three fled the scene.
The boy was struck several times in the body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.