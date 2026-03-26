Chicago crime: Teen boy critically wounded in Southwest Side shooting

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times early Thursday in Back of the Yards. Police say three males approached the teen before one opened fire. The teen is in critical condition.



A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times early Thursday morning on Chicago’s Southwest Side, police said.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood for a report of a person shot.

Police said the teen was outside when three males approached him. One of them pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots before all three fled the scene.

The boy was struck several times in the body. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.