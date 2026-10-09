Chicago crime wrap: Woman killed, 4 others wounded in overnight violence

The Brief A woman was killed and four men were wounded in separate violent incidents across Chicago overnight Thursday into Friday. The incidents included a fatal stabbing, two shootings that left men in critical condition, another shooting that wounded a man in the leg and a separate stabbing that injured a 26-year-old man. Police are also investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a River North CVS where offenders tried unsuccessfully to steal an ATM.



A woman was killed and four men were wounded in separate violent incidents across Chicago overnight Thursday into Friday.

The incidents included a fatal stabbing, two shootings that left men in critical condition, a third shooting that wounded a man in the leg and another stabbing that hospitalized a 26-year-old man.

Chicago crime wrap

Timeline:

In the first incident, a 26-year-old man was injured during a fight with two men he knew inside a Roseland residence in the 200 block of East 108th Street around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The men produced a "sharp object" and stabbed him before fleeing. The victim was cut on the abdomen and was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.

About 10:10 p.m., a 48-year-old woman got into an argument with a man she knew inside a home in the 3400 block of West 59th Place in Chicago Lawn. Police said the argument turned physical, and the man allegedly stabbed her in the chest with a sharp object before fleeing near the 3400 block of West 56th Street.

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital, where she later died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released her identity as of Friday morning.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene and the stabbing appears to be domestic-related.

Three separate Chicago shootings

Later Thursday night, a 25-year-old man was shot while traveling in a gray sedan after getting into an argument with someone in a gray SUV in traffic, police said. The shooting happened around 11:23 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Englewood.

The offender fired a gun, striking the victim in the chest and left leg. The victim lost control of his sedan and crashed into a pole. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter fled in the gray SUV, and Area One detectives are investigating.

About 10 minutes later in Little Village, another 25-year-old man was shot while parked in a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Karlov Avenue, police said. A silver SUV pulled up beside him, and three offenders got out, pulled out firearms and opened fire before fleeing.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the eye, hand and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In the early hours of Friday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said.

The man was standing outside around 2:32 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Smash-and-grab at CVS

Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a CVS pharmacy in River North early Friday, where offenders allegedly used a sledgehammer to break the front door and tried to steal an ATM.

Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street. The offenders attempted to remove the ATM using a white SUV but were unsuccessful.

The offenders fled the scene in the SUV, and no injuries were reported. Detectives are investigating.

A security worker at a nearby luxury condominium building called police after hearing a disturbance, according to a report from the scene. Officers arrived shortly afterward.

The pharmacy's front door had shattered glass, and a metal hook and a backpack were visible near the entrance, according to the report.

The burglary comes amid a series of smash-and-grab incidents reported across Chicago neighborhoods. Reports of similar burglaries surfaced in Little Italy, Lincoln Park and Rogers Park on Thursday.