Chicago fatal crash: 2 dead, 2 injured in collision near Sox Park

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief Two women were killed and two men were injured in a crash Sunday night near Guaranteed Rate Field. Police said a 24-year-old woman lost control of her car, crossed the median and collided with an SUV on West 35th Street. The Cook County medical examiner identified one victim as 21-year-old Natalia Andreacevedo Mendez of Delaware.



Two women died and two men were injured Sunday night in a crash near Guaranteed Rate Field.

What we know:

Around 9:13 p.m., a sedan driven by a 24-year-old woman was heading east in the 300 block of West 35th Street when the driver lost control, crossed the median and was hit by an SUV traveling west, police said.

The driver and her 21-year-old passenger were taken to Stronger Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The passenger was identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Natalia Andreacevedo Mendez of Delaware. The driver has not yet been identified.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.