Chicago hit-and-run crash leaves girl, 15, dead on South Side, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on Chicago's South Side. The girl was riding a motorized scooter when the car struck her, police said. Officials identified the victim as Violet D. Harris.



A car struck and killed a 15-year-old girl who was riding a motor scooter on Chicago’s South Side before fleeing on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the crash around 8:34 p.m. in the 2800 block of E. 77th Street in the South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the unresponsive girl, and paramedics took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

The girl was identified as Violet D. Harris by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A preliminary investigation found the girl had been riding a motor scooter when she was hit by the car, which fled the scene.

What we don't know:

Police provided no further details, including a description of the suspect car.

CPD’s Major Accident Detectives are investigating the crash.