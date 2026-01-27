Tip leads to guns, drugs and arrests of parolee and brother in Chicago Heights

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Deandre Phillips | Cook County Sheriff's Office

The Brief A parole compliance check in Chicago Heights led to the recovery of multiple firearms and drugs. Authorities arrested a parolee and his brother, neither of whom had firearm licenses. Both men now face multiple felony charges.



A tip about a parolee allegedly selling drugs and possessing firearms led authorities to recover multiple guns and narcotics and charge two men in Chicago Heights.

What we know:

Cook County sheriff’s police said investigators assisted Illinois Department of Corrections parole agents with a home compliance check around 5:45 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of Park Avenue.

During the search, agents recovered two guns, one of which was loaded, from the bedroom of Vetaw Jasper, 35, who is on parole, authorities said. Another loaded gun was also found in the bedroom of Jasper’s 40-year-old brother, Deandre Phillips.

Investigators said a safe recovered from Phillips’ bedroom contained suspected cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, ammunition and thousands of dollars. A second safe found in the dining room, which used the same key, contained an unloaded gun and suspected morphine, ecstasy, crack cocaine, cocaine and additional cannabis.

Neither man had a Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a concealed carry license, authorities said.

Jasper was charged later that day with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender. Phillips was charged with multiple felony counts, including armed violence, possession and manufacture or delivery of cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Both men were ordered held in Cook County Jail custody following initial court appearances last week.