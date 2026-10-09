Chicago hotel workers strike during marathon weekend

The Brief Workers at six Chicago hotels went on strike Friday, demanding better wages, health care and working conditions as marathon visitors arrived in the city. Employees say heavy workloads and concerns about benefits have fueled the labor dispute, and they plan to remain on the picket line until they secure a new contract. The strike could expand to 46 hotels and more than 7,000 workers, potentially becoming the largest hotel strike in Chicago history.



Workers at six Chicago hotels went on strike Friday, calling for better wages, health care and working conditions as thousands of visitors arrived in the city for the Chicago Marathon.

Chicago hotel workers strike

What we know:

The strike began at 6 a.m. outside the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, where workers from housekeeping, the kitchen and other departments joined the picket line. The hotel, which has about 1,200 rooms, was sold out for the weekend.

Workers said they want a new contract after months of negotiations, citing heavy workloads, low wages and concerns about health care and time with their families.

What they're saying:

"We are working so much. We have work overload," said Juana Sanchez, who works at the hotel. "We need a new contract. We want new wages … We need our health care, that is most important."

Sanchez said the demands affect employees across departments and described the strain of the job, including a former co-worker who retired early because of the physical demands and now lacks insurance and a pension.

The strike also includes workers at the Palmer House and Waldorf Astoria, among other hotels. The walkout could expand significantly if workers at more properties join the picket lines.

Big picture view:

If the strike spreads to 46 hotels and involves more than 7,000 workers, it could become the largest hotel strike in Chicago history.

The labor dispute comes during one of the city's busiest weekends, as marathon runners and their families fill hotels. Workers said they hoped guests would support their push for a better contract.

Sanchez said employees would remain on the picket line as long as necessary to secure an agreement.

The other side:

Hotel operators Millennium Hotels, Hyatt and Hilton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.