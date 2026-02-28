Chicago crime: Drive-by shooting leaves man dead on SW Side, police say

The Brief A drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side left a 30-year-old man dead overnight. Authorities have not identified the victim.



A drive-by shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning left a man dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of W. 62nd Street in Chicago Lawn, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:46 a.m. for a call of a person shot.

The 30-year-old victim was standing outside when he was approached by a silver sedan with unknown male offenders inside. One of the passengers in the car fired shots at the victim.

The victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Police provided no further details. Authorities have not identified the victim.

Area detectives are investigating.