Man accused of spending night inside Chicago Macy’s, stealing clothes and food

The Brief A man is facing burglary and felony retail theft charges after allegedly spending the night inside a Downtown Chicago Macy’s. Authorities say Roy Pughsley took clothes, ate food from a restaurant kitchen and left around 3:25 a.m. with unpaid merchandise. Investigators later spotted him outside the store wearing the same shoes and carrying the same backpack seen in security footage.



A man is facing felony charges after authorities say he spent the night inside a Downtown Chicago department store, taking clothes and helping himself to food before leaving with unpaid merchandise.

Macy's theft

The backstory:

On June 28, employees at the Macy’s on State Street contacted Cook County Sheriff’s Police Organized Retail Crime investigators about an overnight theft at the store.

Security footage allegedly showed a man carrying a backpack inside the store after hours. Investigators say the man took clothing, put on some of the apparel and later went into the kitchen of one of the store’s restaurants, where he helped himself to food.

The man eventually left the store around 3:25 a.m. carrying merchandise that had not been paid for, according to investigators.

Macy’s contacted investigators again on the evening of Aug. 3 after employees spotted a man outside the store who matched the description of the overnight intruder. Authorities said he was wearing the same shoes and carrying the same backpack seen in the earlier security footage.

Investigators stopped the man and identified him as Roy Pughsley. He was taken into custody and charged with burglary and felony retail theft.

Roy Pughsley | Previous booking photo by Chicago police.

Rap sheet

Dig deeper:

Pughsley has been arrested in Chicago 25 times since 2017, including six times this year alone.

He was last arrested on June 3 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon.