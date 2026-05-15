Chicago man busted with stolen gun, drugs during CTA arrest: police

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Chicago police)

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested with a loaded stolen gun on a CTA Red Line train. Deputies also found suspected cocaine, ecstasy and crack cocaine during the arrest. The suspect was released from custody after a Wednesday detention hearing.



A Chicago man is facing charges after he was found with a loaded stolen gun and an assortment of drugs earlier this week on a CTA train.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff's Police reportedly saw 47-year-old Jerry Blackful using the emergency exit doors between two Red Line cars at the 95th Street station on Monday around 6:35 p.m.

While arresting Blackful, police found a loaded gun in his waistband and ammunition in his pocket. Investigation determined the gun was reported stolen from Harvey.

Police also found suspected cocaine, ecstasy and crack cocaine in his possession. Blackful was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a weapon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Blackful was released from custody after a detention hearing on Wednesday.