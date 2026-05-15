Chicago crime: Man, 35, killed in West Side shooting

The Brief A 35-year-old man was fatally shot early Friday in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. Police said the man was found shot multiple times on West Potomac Avenue.



A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

The 35-year-old was outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Potomac Avenue when he was shot several times throughout the body, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

Area Five detectives are investigating.