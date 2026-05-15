Chicago crime: Man, 35, killed in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
What we know:
The 35-year-old was outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Potomac Avenue when he was shot several times throughout the body, police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.