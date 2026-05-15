Loop stabbing leaves man seriously wounded, 1 in custody

The Brief A man is in custody after a stabbing Thursday night in downtown Chicago. Police said a 36-year-old man stabbed a 25-year-old man during an argument near State and Madison. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition as detectives investigate.



A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing and seriously wounding another man Thursday night in the Loop.

Downtown Chicago stabbing

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 9:15 p.m. near the corner of State and Madison streets, according to police.

A 25-year-old man was outside when a group of people approached him and started an argument. A 36-year-old man from the group then pulled out a "sharp object" and stabbed him in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.