Loop stabbing leaves man seriously wounded, 1 in custody
CHICAGO - A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing and seriously wounding another man Thursday night in the Loop.
Downtown Chicago stabbing
What we know:
The stabbing happened around 9:15 p.m. near the corner of State and Madison streets, according to police.
A 25-year-old man was outside when a group of people approached him and started an argument. A 36-year-old man from the group then pulled out a "sharp object" and stabbed him in the back, police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.