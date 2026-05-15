Chicago weather: Warm and breezy Friday ahead of hot weekend temperatures

The Brief Chicago warms into the 70s Friday with sunshine and breezy south winds. Weekend temperatures will surge into the mid to upper 80s across the area. Strong to severe thunderstorms are most possible Monday afternoon and evening.



The warmest air of the year so far is on the way this weekend!

Today, there are a few sprinkles in the area as of this writing, but this will not amount to much. Any morning light rain will end with the rest of the day featuring a good deal of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs should reach the low to mid 70s and there will be no lakeside cooling today.

Winds will pick up out of the south driving those 70s all the way to the beaches.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tonight will start out partly cloudy and mild, but a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive toward daybreak tomorrow. Those showers and any storms will end in the morning with the rest of the day being partly to mostly sunny and very warm.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. There is a small chance of showers late Saturday night followed by another very warm day on Sunday with highs once again in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday is still the day to be most concerned about the possibility of severe thunderstorms. Whether they are severe or not, the prime time would be late afternoon and evening. The rest of the day will continue to be unseasonably warm with highs well into the 80s.

On Tuesday a cold front will move through the area sparking another round of showers and storms. If that front doesn’t arrive early enough, we will have another day well into the 80s. If the front is a little faster, it will be more like mid to upper 70s.