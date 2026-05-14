Chicago weather: Temperatures climb into 80s before potential severe storms

Temperatures are expected to climb well above average this weekend, with highs reaching the 80s across the Chicago area, though several rounds of showers and thunderstorms could bring wet conditions at times.

There is a slight chance of showers overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with temperatures dipping to around 52 degrees. Friday is expected to remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible and a high near 73 degrees.

Rain chances are expected to increase late Friday night into Saturday morning, potentially leading to a damp start to the weekend. Conditions are expected to briefly dry out Saturday afternoon before another round of showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday night.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday before climbing into the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

We're monitoring the potential for severe weather early next week, particularly Monday and Tuesday, as additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through the region.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm through midweek before cooling back into the low 70s by Thursday.