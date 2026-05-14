Chicago mother says 12-year-old son helped by stranger in attempted abduction

The Brief A Chicago mother says her 12-year-old son narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping near the East Side Little League baseball field over Mother’s Day weekend. The boy was able to get away after a bystander ran over and pretended to be his father, causing the suspicious van to flee. The incident has shaken families in the area, prompting the league to increase security and urging parents to keep a closer watch on their children.



A Chicago mother is speaking out after she says her 12-year-old son was nearly kidnapped on the city’s East Side over Mother’s Day weekend.

What we know:

Rebecca Cueva says her son was riding his bike near the East Side Little League baseball field Saturday evening when a white minivan with tinted windows and no license plates began following him around the block.

According to Cueva, the van suddenly jumped the curb near her son, blocking his path.

"It’s supposed to be a happy day versus what could’ve happened," Cueva said. "He’s my only son."

She says her son became frightened, dropped his bike and prepared to either fight or run.

Cueva says the situation could have ended much differently if not for a stranger who stepped in to help.

"Thankfully, a bystander was able to run … pretended to be his father," she said. "That made the van run off and drive off."

Big picture view:

The East Side Little League community says the incident has left parents on edge.

League President Jorge Mota says families are paying closer attention to their children following the encounter. The league has also added extra supervision and is now keeping field gates closed during activities.

Cueva hopes sharing her family’s story will encourage parents to talk to their children about staying alert and aware of their surroundings.

What's next:

The family says a police report was filed.