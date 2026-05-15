Man, 36, killed in hit and run on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 36-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Gresham. Police said a beige sedan struck the man near 87th and Ashland before fleeing.



A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

The 36-year-old was standing around 11 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue when he was hit by a beige-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on 87th, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died. The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on 87th Street.

What we don't know:

As of Friday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Detectives with CPD's Major Accidents unit are investigating.