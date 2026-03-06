Chicago man charged after deputies find stolen gun during traffic stop

article

The Brief A Chicago man was charged after deputies found a stolen gun during a traffic stop on the South Side. Authorities said the driver, Eugene Henry, did not have a license or insurance when deputies stopped his SUV. Henry was released from custody after his initial court hearing.



A Chicago man is facing a felony gun charge after authorities say deputies recovered a stolen firearm during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s police said the stop happened around 8 p.m. March 3 in the 8300 block of South State Street after officers pulled over a white GMC Yukon for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Deputies learned the driver, 47-year-old Eugene Henry, did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance, according to authorities. Henry was asked to step out of the vehicle because it was set to be towed.

During a search of the SUV before the tow, officers found a loaded gun that had been reported stolen from Chicago, sheriff’s police said. Authorities also said Henry did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a concealed carry license.

Henry was taken into custody and charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with felon in possession of a weapon.

He was released from custody Wednesday following an initial court hearing.