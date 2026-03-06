Chicago man charged after deputies find stolen gun during traffic stop
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a felony gun charge after authorities say deputies recovered a stolen firearm during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff’s police said the stop happened around 8 p.m. March 3 in the 8300 block of South State Street after officers pulled over a white GMC Yukon for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Deputies learned the driver, 47-year-old Eugene Henry, did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance, according to authorities. Henry was asked to step out of the vehicle because it was set to be towed.
During a search of the SUV before the tow, officers found a loaded gun that had been reported stolen from Chicago, sheriff’s police said. Authorities also said Henry did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification card or a concealed carry license.
Henry was taken into custody and charged by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office with felon in possession of a weapon.
He was released from custody Wednesday following an initial court hearing.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.