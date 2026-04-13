Chicago man charged in armed robbery on SW Side
article
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing someone at gunpoint last month in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Christopher Jackson, 46, was arrested Sunday near 51st and Western Boulevard.
The backstory:
Police identified Jackson as the man who held up a 28-year-old man at gunpoint on March 22 in the 3400 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm.
What's next:
Jackson has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.