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Chicago man charged in armed robbery on SW Side

By Will Hager
Published  April 13, 2026 8:19am CDT
Brighton Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Christopher Jackson | Chicago police

The Brief

    • A Chicago man was arrested and charged with armed robbery after allegedly holding a 28-year-old man at gunpoint in Brighton Park last month. 
    • He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Monday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing someone at gunpoint last month in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Christopher Jackson, 46, was arrested Sunday near 51st and Western Boulevard. 

The backstory:

Police identified Jackson as the man who held up a 28-year-old man at gunpoint on March 22 in the 3400 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

What's next:

Jackson has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

Brighton ParkNewsCrime and Public Safety