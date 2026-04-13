Chicago man charged in armed robbery on SW Side

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The Brief A Chicago man was arrested and charged with armed robbery after allegedly holding a 28-year-old man at gunpoint in Brighton Park last month. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Monday.



A Chicago man has been charged with robbing someone at gunpoint last month in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Christopher Jackson, 46, was arrested Sunday near 51st and Western Boulevard.

The backstory:

Police identified Jackson as the man who held up a 28-year-old man at gunpoint on March 22 in the 3400 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

What's next:

Jackson has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.