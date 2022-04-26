Chicago man charged in deadly hammer attack in Englewood

article

A man was charged with beating a man to death with a hammer Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Gregory Stamps, 31, was arrested around 4:51 a.m. moments after he allegedly struck a 42-year-old man in the head multiple times with a hammer in the 7100 block of South Lowe Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

Stamps, who lived in the same block where the attack took place, was charged with first degree murder.

Police said the murder may have been domestic-related.

Stamps is due in bond court Tuesday.