Man found beaten to death in hallway of Chicago apartment building

A man was found beaten to death in the hallway of an Englewood apartment building Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officers conducting a well-being check in the 7100 block of South Lowe Avenue found the victim unresponsive at 4:30 a.m., police said.

The man, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago and pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Police said the murder may have been domestic-related. No arrests were reported.