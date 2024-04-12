Chicago man charged in Humboldt Park shooting

article

A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last March in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Larry Walker, 37, allegedly shot and critically wounded at 44-year-old man on March 11 in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Walker was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Walker is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.