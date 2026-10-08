Chicago man charged in shooting of 18-year-old woman

The Brief An 18-year-old woman was shot during an argument Sept. 6. Police say Dureya Lark was identified as the person who fired the gun. Lark was arrested this week and faces two felony charges.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot an 18-year-old woman last month.

Chicago shooting

Dureya Lark, 18, was arrested Wednesday in the 2600 block of West Warren Boulevard in the Near West Side neighborhood.

Dureya Lark | CPD

Police said Lark was identified as the person who opened fire Sept. 6 in the 700 block of East Margaret T. Burroughs Boulevard in Douglas.

According to police, the woman was part of a large group involved in an argument around 9:17 p.m. The confrontation became physical when Lark allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired toward her.

She was shot in the right calf. Chicago Fire Department paramedics treated her before she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Lark faces two felony charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm

What's next:

Lark was due in court Thursday for a detention hearing.