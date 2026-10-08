Chicago man charged in shooting of 18-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot an 18-year-old woman last month.
Chicago shooting
Dureya Lark, 18, was arrested Wednesday in the 2600 block of West Warren Boulevard in the Near West Side neighborhood.
Dureya Lark | CPD
Police said Lark was identified as the person who opened fire Sept. 6 in the 700 block of East Margaret T. Burroughs Boulevard in Douglas.
According to police, the woman was part of a large group involved in an argument around 9:17 p.m. The confrontation became physical when Lark allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired toward her.
She was shot in the right calf. Chicago Fire Department paramedics treated her before she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Lark faces two felony charges:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm
What's next:
Lark was due in court Thursday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.