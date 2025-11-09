Chicago man charged in Stevenson Expressway road rage shooting: police

The Brief A Chicago man has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting on the Stevenson Expressway, Illinois State Police said. Bowen Zhang, 29, faces one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm after allegedly firing multiple shots at another car on northbound I-55 near California Avenue on Nov. 5. The victim was not injured, and Zhang was arrested the following day. He remains in custody pending his first court hearing.



A Chicago man has been arrested and charged for a road rage shooting incident on the Stevenson Expressway on Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Bowen Zhang, 29, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Nov. 5, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a reporting of a shooting on I-55 northbound, north of California Avenue. The driver, later identified as Zhang, fired a weapon at the victim's car, striking it multiple times.

The victim was uninjured and reported the incident later that day.

Zhang was arrested on Nov. 6.

It's unclear when his first court hearing will be, but he will continue to be detained until that point.