Chicago man charged in Stevenson Expressway road rage shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested and charged for a road rage shooting incident on the Stevenson Expressway on Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
Bowen Zhang, 29, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
On Nov. 5, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a reporting of a shooting on I-55 northbound, north of California Avenue. The driver, later identified as Zhang, fired a weapon at the victim's car, striking it multiple times.
The victim was uninjured and reported the incident later that day.
Zhang was arrested on Nov. 6.
It's unclear when his first court hearing will be, but he will continue to be detained until that point.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Illinois State Police.