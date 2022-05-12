Chicago man charged with breaking into Naperville home

article

A Chicago man is accused of breaking into a Naperville home and committing theft.

Moris Y. Polis, 60, is charged with felony burglary.

According to police, Polis allegedly entering a residence in the 3600 block of Grassmere Road on Oct. 9, 2021 and committed theft.

He is currently being held at the Will County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Anyone who has additional information about this burglary is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.