Chicago man charged with shooting 20-year-old woman in River North

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a woman in River North last month.

Ojani A. Cruz, 19, has been charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

At about 10 p.m. on May 29, a 20-year-old woman and a man were sitting in a parked car in the 500 block of West Erie Street when a group of three or four people approached them, police said.

One of them reached into the car and punched the man in the face, police said. As they fled the scene, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot several times into the vehicle, officials said.

The 20-year-old woman was shot once in the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

The man in the vehicle was not struck by gunfire and refused treatment.

Cruz was arrested Friday and charged accordingly.

He is expected in court on June 17.