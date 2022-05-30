3 wounded in separate River North shootings overnight

Three people were wounded, one seriously, in separate River North shootings that took place hours apart overnight.

The first shooting took place around 10 p.m. when a woman and a man were sitting in a parked car in the 500 block of West Erie Street when a group of three or four people approached them, police said.

One of them reached into the car and punched the man in the face, police said. As they fled the scene, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot several times into the vehicle, officials said.

The 20-year-old woman was shot once in the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

The man was not struck by gunfire and refused treatment.

Roughly four hours later, a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing in an alley in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue when they were shot from a distance by two gunmen, police said.

The man was shot twice in the abdomen and the woman was shot once in the leg, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in fair condition.

The gunmen ran away after the shooting. No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating both shootings.