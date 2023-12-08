Chicago looks to implement stricter rules for migrant bus operators

As five buses filled with migrants were expected to arrive in Chicago on Friday, the city is implementing a new penalty system targeting private bus operators that fail to adhere to regulations on migrant drop-offs.

The newly proposed rule aims to impose penalties on private bus operators who do not comply with specified rules regarding the location and timing of migrant drop-offs. Violations of the established rules can result in fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

Since the summer of 2022, Chicago has seen a significant influx of migrant buses, with a total of 573 buses arriving in the city. Notably, 473 of these buses have entered the city since May 2023.

The new measure is expected to undergo a final vote before the City Council next week. If approved, the rule will add an additional layer of oversight and enforcement regarding the transportation and arrival of migrants in Chicago.