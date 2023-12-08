Chicago looks to implement stricter rules for migrant bus operators
CHICAGO - As five buses filled with migrants were expected to arrive in Chicago on Friday, the city is implementing a new penalty system targeting private bus operators that fail to adhere to regulations on migrant drop-offs.
The newly proposed rule aims to impose penalties on private bus operators who do not comply with specified rules regarding the location and timing of migrant drop-offs. Violations of the established rules can result in fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.
Since the summer of 2022, Chicago has seen a significant influx of migrant buses, with a total of 573 buses arriving in the city. Notably, 473 of these buses have entered the city since May 2023.
The new measure is expected to undergo a final vote before the City Council next week. If approved, the rule will add an additional layer of oversight and enforcement regarding the transportation and arrival of migrants in Chicago.
Featured