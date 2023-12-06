City Council members call for resignation of leaders responsible for failed Brighton Park migrant shelter

Chicago City Council members wrote Mayor Johnson calling for the resignation of several department heads after the state struck down plans for a migrant shelter in Brighton Park.

The migrant encampment that was being constructed on a 9.5-acre lot located at 38th Street and California Avenue has been the topic of debate for months.

Governor J.B. Pritzker made the final call to stop construction Tuesday after state experts uncovered "serious environmental concerns" at the site on the southwest side upon review of a nearly 800-page report conducted by Terracon Consultants, Inc.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), and Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st) sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson Wednesday calling for the immediate resignation of department leaders responsible for the failed shelter.

"The City of Chicago needs individuals who are serious, deliberative and collaborative in addressing the ongoing migrant asylum-seeker crisis that began in August 2022 and continues to this day," the letter stated.

Residents had been protesting against the site since the location was pitched, saying the area was contaminated.

The alderpeople asked that the following city officials resign for their involvement in the process:

Garien Gatewood

Beatriz Ponce de Leon

Lori Lypson

Alyxandra Goodwin

Cristina Pacione-Zayas

Maura McCauley

Matthew Richards

"What we have seen in Brighton Park, however, does not show members of your administration as being either serious, deliberative or collaborative in addressing this issue. Taxpayer funds are now wasted after a failed attempt to build on highly cancerous soil, without permits, without true community engagement, without a plan that is respectful to those whom so many performatively articulate sanctuary for in our city," the letter continued.

The state says it will go back to the drawing board and plans to reconsider housing migrants in a shuttered CVS located at 26th and Pulaski in Little Village.