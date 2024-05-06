Illinois man allegedly left 9-month-old baby at home while he went to rob a bank: police

article

An Illinois man is accused of leaving his nine-month-old child at home while he allegedly robbed a bank in McHenry Monday morning.

Peter A. Sova, 36, of McHenry, faces one count of aggravated robbery, one count of theft over $500 and one felony count of child abandonment.

At 10:44 a.m. Monday, the McHenry Police Department responded to the Huntington Bank at 5555 W. Bull Valley Rd. for a report of an armed robbery.

While investigating, officers determined that Sova allegedly entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money while brandishing what the teller believed to be a handgun.

After receiving the money, Sova fled the bank on foot, police said.

Shortly after receiving the report of the robbery, officers located Sova in a field on the property of The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.

Additionally, police discovered that Sova allegedly left his nine-month-old baby at home alone.

Officers responded to Sova’s residence to check the welfare of the child and took the baby into protective custody.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified, and the child was released to the custody of his mother, police said.

Sova was transported to the McHenry County Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599. Those wishing to pass along anonymous information are encouraged to call the McHenry Police Tip line at 815-363-2124. All calls made to the tip line are anonymous as Caller ID is not used.