Brighton Park migrant camp construction underway despite community opposition

Crews are building a winterized base camp for migrants in Brighton Park, the one protesters have fought against for weeks.

A large metal frame rises above a wooden fence, where someone posted a sign that reads: "This land is contaminated."

Neighbors have been saying the land at 38th St. and California Ave. is not suitable for shelter. The 11-acre space has always been industrial and was considered unhealthy.

Crews have been working there since mid-October. Now, they are building several structures for the heated tents that will house 500 to 2000 migrants. The facility will have bathrooms, showers, a kitchen and security. Neighbors say it will be bad for the migrants, the neighborhood and for taxpayers.

Ricardo Palacios lives nearby and has spoken out about the project.

"So guess what’s going to end up happening, sooner or later, people are going to end up getting sick. They’re going to sue the city of Chicago, us as taxpayers, we’re going to end up paying double. They just opened up Pandora’s Box," Palacios said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said there has been some soil remediation done and the results of an environmental study of the land will be made public. He said the city has been busy placing migrants.

"Winter is coming fast," said Johnson. "Whether it’s base camps or brick and mortar shelters, our ultimate goal is to get them indoors, while we invest in the people who have already been here."

Security firm Garda World is doing the work. The city predicts migrants will move in sometime in mid-December.