Brighton Park residents rally against migrant camp as construction equipment arrives

Chicago is moving forward with the construction of a winterized tent camp for migrant housing in Brighton Park.

Brighton Park neighbors have protested against the tent encampment for migrants since mid-October when they first saw work being done on the property.

They said the city’s decision to move ahead with construction is disappointing.

Work crews continued to prepare the lot at 38th Street and California Avenue for eventual construction of a heated tent encampment, which will have bathrooms, showers, a kitchen and shelter for thousands of people. It is being built to ease the burden on Chicago police stations, where migrants have camped.

Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) told residents of her ward the city has approved construction of the settlement. Security firm Garda World will build and operate it.

The lot was once an industrial site. The soil apparently has been tested for toxic materials but the results of an environmental study have not been released. Residents said they’re concerned about safety, for themselves and those who will be sheltered here.

"We already know this land is poisoned. So, it’s not supposed to [be safe] for humans to live on this land. We already sent a strong voice to the government," Jenny Guo said.

Judy Mai, who lives across 38th Street, pointed out the four elementary schools and one high school nearby.

"They’re worried their families. They're worried about the kids, you know, because we don’t know who [the migrants] are," Mai said.

Andres, who lives in the neighborhood, said their fight is not over.

"It sounds like a done deal, but I’m sure it’s not done for us. We live here. We’re gonna continue to live here, and who knows how long it’s going to take to build or how long it’s gonna actually be here once it’s here. A lot of times we find these temporary solutions aren’t so temporary."

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office confirmed delivery and staging of equipment is happening, so that construction can begin "at a later date."