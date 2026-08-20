Chicago mother wins $400K on scratch-off lottery ticket

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The Brief A Chicago mother of three won $400,000 after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket in Gage Park. Claudia said she plans to use the money for her children’s education and a back-to-school shopping spree. The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $4,000 bonus.



A Chicago mother of three won a $400,000 prize with a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket purchased in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Illinois Lottery winner

The winning In The Money Instant Ticket was bought from convenience store California Enterprises at 2800 W. 55th Street.

What they're saying:

"I thought I was losing my mind—I lost track of how many times I checked the results," the winner Claudia told the Illinois Lottery. "I immediately told my mom and sister. They said, ‘No way, you’re playing with us.’ I told them, ‘Well, I’ve already scanned this thing a million times today—let's make it a million and one."

Claudia said she plans to use her winnings to invest in her children's education and treat them to a back-to-school shopping spree.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

By the numbers:

Nearly 37 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold this year, totaling over $1 billion in prizes.