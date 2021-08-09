Chicago-native Marlee Matlin stars in 'CODA'

An Oscar-winning Chicago legend stars in a record-breaking new film that starts streaming on Friday.

Marlee Matlin is the only deaf actor to ever win an Academy Award, taking home the Best Actress in 1987 for her performance in "Children of a Lesser God."

She now stars in the buzzed-about new film "CODA," which made history at the Sundance Film Festival when Apple paid $25 million for the distribution rights.

Matlin spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about her time growing up in Chicago and the impact it had on her career.

"My city, Chicago, gave me everything to be where I am today," the Oscar-winner said. "What I can say is that I must applaud all of the schools that I went to, all of the teachers who I had who believed in me, all of the parents who supported their deaf children."

Matalin added "I think all of those opportunities that were available for me have made me who I am today and I’m so lucky to have them all. I couldn’t have asked for a better childhood and a better upbringing than in Chicago."

"CODA" starts streaming on AppleTV+ on Friday, Aug. 13.

