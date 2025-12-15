Second man charged in violent Chicago robbery spree that included kidnapping

The Brief A second suspect has been charged in a string of four armed robberies and a kidnapping on Nov. 19. Both men now face dozens of felony counts tied to the 30-minute robbery spree. Police say the second man was already jailed on a separate weapons case when he was charged.



A second man has now been charged in a series of armed robberies last month that also involved a kidnapping, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police say 18-year-old Tmajhae Cole has been indicted in the same Nov. 19 robbery spree that 21-year-old Marquis Terry was charged in last week. Cole was already in custody at Cook County Jail for an unrelated weapons arrest made just hours after the robberies.

Tmajhae Cole and Marquis Terry | CPD

Both Cole and Terry now face an extensive list of felony charges, including:

Four felony counts of Armed Robbery

Four felony counts of Aggravated Robbery

Four felony counts of Robbery

Three felony counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon

One felony count of Aggravated Kidnapping

One felony count of Kidnapping – Secretly Confine

One felony count of Kidnapping with Force or Threat

Four felony counts of Aggravated Battery in a Public Place

Four felony counts of Aggravated Unlawful Restraint

Four felony counts of Unlawful Restraint

One felony count of Vehicular Invasion

One felony count of Aggravated Battery – Great Bodily Harm

One felony count of Aggravated Battery – Permanent Disfigurement

One felony count of Burglary Without Causing Damage

Cole also faces seven additional felonies tied to his Nov. 19 weapons arrest.

One felony count of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon – no FOID

One felony count of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon – no CCL

One felony count of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon – no FOID/CCL

One felony count of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon – Under 21 Years of Age

Three felony counts of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon – Adjudicated Delinquent

Police say Terry, a convicted felon, was identified as one of the offenders involved in the robberies thanks to victim reports and digital forensic evidence. He was arrested on Dec. 4. Cole’s indictment followed further work by the Chicago Police Department’s Robbery Task Force and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The backstory:

Police say four violent robberies unfolded within about 30 minutes across the Humboldt Park and Little Village neighborhoods in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Around 2:09 a.m., a 36-year-old man was reportedly driving when another car stopped in front of him in the 1700 block of North Keeler Avenue. The offenders pulled the man out of his car, punched him in the face multiple times and robbed him of his belongings before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Around 2:24 a.m., a 52-year-old man was reportedly walking in the 4100 block of West 26th Street when multiple offenders got out of a car and robbed the victim at gunpoint. The offenders stole the victim's belongings and struck him on the head multiple times, according to police.

Around 2:27 a.m., a 31-year-old man was reportedly walking in the 2800 block of South Komenksy Avenue when multiple offenders allegedly got out of a car, pulled out a gun, and hit the victim in the back of the head before stealing his belongings.

Around 2:34 a.m., a 34-year-old man was reportedly forced into a car at gunpoint by multiple offenders in the 2700 block of South St. Louis Avenue. The offenders then drove to multiple ATMs and attempted to use the victim's phone to withdraw cash, having success at one of the locations, according to police. The offenders also took the victim's belongings before leaving him inside the car and fleeing the scene. The victim later waved down a police officer.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com.