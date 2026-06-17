Chicago alder wants to crack down on parents of kids involved in teen takeovers, other crimes

The Brief A proposed Chicago ordinance would increase fines and penalties for parents and guardians of minors who commit certain offenses. The measure targets curfew violations, street takeovers, social media activity that encourages crimes and other juvenile offenses. Parents could face fines of up to $1,000, while some violations carry penalties as high as $10,000, but there's also a community service option.



A proposed ordinance before the Chicago City Council would significantly increase penalties for parents and guardians whose children commit crimes, while also creating new rules targeting minors involved in street takeovers, curfew violations and other offenses.

The substitute ordinance amends several sections of Chicago's municipal code and would hold parents financially accountable for some violations committed by their children.

What we know:

Under the proposal from Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward), any parent or guardian who "willfully, knowingly, or by insufficient control" allows an unemancipated minor to engage in conduct that violates city laws could be held responsible for the activity "as if they committed the acts themselves."

The ordinance would raise penalties for curfew violations and other offenses involving minors.

For curfew violations, parents or guardians could face fines of up to $1,000, or judges could also order community service of up to 75 hours and require licensed family counseling for up to 75 hours involving parents or guardians and the minor. Repeat violations within a 12-month period would trigger steeper penalties. A second violation could result in community service requirements of up to 150 hours, while a third violation could increase that requirement to as many as 225 hours.

The proposal also expands the city's "contributing to the delinquency of a minor" ordinance.

The revised language would make it unlawful for anyone, including adults and other minors, to knowingly encourage a minor through social media platforms, messaging applications or other forms of communication to commit acts that violate city, county, state or federal laws.

Violations of that provision would carry fines of up to $10,000 and could include the seizure and impoundment of vehicles connected to the offense.

The ordinance also creates new provisions aimed at large gatherings and street takeovers.

The measure would allow the Chicago Police Department superintendent to designate certain unlawful gatherings that obstruct public streets as either an "open air gathering" or a "street takeover."

Minors would be banned from participating in designated street takeovers. The proposal also includes penalties for minors who climb onto or attach themselves to moving or blocked vehicles during those events.

Parents or guardians of minors involved in those incidents could face fines of up to $10,000, or court-ordered community service and family counseling requirements.

The ordinance also updates portions of the city's code involving alcohol, cannabis and solicitation by minors to align definitions and age thresholds with current law.

What we don't know:

The ordinance does not specify how city officials would determine whether a parent exercised "insufficient control" over a child, a provision that could become a point of debate as the measure moves through the legislative process.

It is also unclear how frequently the city would seek family counseling orders or community service requirements if the ordinance becomes law.

Questions also remain about enforcement, particularly regarding social media-related violations and the circumstances under which vehicles could be impounded.

What's next:

The proposal will need approval from the Chicago City Council on Wednesday before becoming law.

If approved, the ordinance would represent one of the city's most aggressive efforts to hold parents accountable for juvenile offenses while increasing penalties tied to street takeovers, curfew violations and other crimes involving minors.

Sweepstakes machine ban

The Issue:

Aldermen were also expected to take up a proposed ban on sweepstakes machines in the city.

The machines require players to insert money and play games such as poker or slots, but instead of cash payouts, their winnings are redeemed for prizes.

Alder who want to ban the machines argue they are operating without the oversight applied to video gaming terminals regulated by the state.

Ald. Anthony Beale (8th Ward) said the city receives no revenue from the machines and argues they operate just like state-regulated gaming machines, but pay no tax revenue.

But local businesses argue such a ban would hurt their bottom line and are urging alders to reject the ban.