Chicago police crack down on smoking violations on CTA properties

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has taken proactive measures to address smoking on its properties after the Chicago Police Department (CPD) reported a significant increase in smoking citations issued in 2023, marking the highest number since 2019.

Smoking is prohibited on CTA buses, trains and within station premises, aligning with regulations common in many public spaces.

CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr., emphasized the importance of adherence to the smoking ban, highlighting its impact on public health and the overall transit experience.

"Smoking on CTA trains, buses, and stations is not just illegal, it’s thoughtless. Not only is it a public health issue for those inhaling second-hand smoke, but it’s a nuisance to others who just want an enjoyable transit riding experience," said Carter.

The CPD has intensified efforts to enforce smoking regulations. In 2023, CPD issued 6,385 citations for smoking violations, surpassing figures from previous years: 4,024 in 2022, 4,341 in 2021 and 4,530 in 2020.

Additionally, the CTA is also actively engaging with customers to reinforce the ban. In 2023, the CTA received over 1,000 smoking-related complaints from passengers. The Red and Blue lines, which operate 24/7, accounted for the highest number of complaints, with 438 and 313.

Customers are encouraged to report any instances of smoking to CTA staff or security guards.