Rahm Emanuel returns to Chicago, talks mentorship, Bears stadium and political future

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel returns to the city he led for eight years, touting his work to expand mentorship programs for local kids.

Exclusive interview with Rahm Emanuel

Emmanuel's got a passion for mentorship. He introduced former President Barack Obama to his "Becoming A Man/BAM" program.

Obama says it inspired his signature "My Brothers Keeper" initiative. He details the story in the Chicago chapter of the new bipartisan book, "Do What Works."

We spoke with the two-term mayor about this moment and what ignites his passion for mentorship. But we couldn't let him go without touching on some city issues like school closures, debt, and the Bears stadium. We also pressed him on his presidential ambitions.