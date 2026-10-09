Chicago weather: Rain and storms possible today before a lovely weekend

The Brief Chicago will be mostly cloudy today, with highs in the low 70s and a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Saturday will bring highs in the upper 70s, while Sunday turns mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Warmer weather returns Monday before rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday.



Chicago will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low 70s.

There is a chance for rain by later this morning with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder, especially this afternoon. Conditions clear out tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Chicago weather forecast

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Saturday will be lovely! Highs will be in the upper 70s with increasing cloud cover. Mostly sunny skies are back on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will be in the 60s for our morning marathon. Still holding with a chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday, especially East of I-57.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s! Tuesday is looking good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

The chance for rain is back on Wednesday through Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 70.

Hurricane Isaias is currently a CAT 2 storm with max sustained wind speed of 110 mph.