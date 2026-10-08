Wigs fly during South Loop salon brawl; owner says it's another temporary setback

The Brief Surveillance video shows a physical confrontation inside Verge Extensions in the South Loop following a dispute over about $1,400 worth of hair products and promised social media promotion. Owner Terrell Henry and the others involved gave differing accounts of what sparked the confrontation; Henry says the incident caused property damage and more than $1,000 in expenses, and no criminal charges have been reported. Henry says the confrontation is the latest setback for his business, which has been hit by three burglaries in seven years, including two that he says caused more than $400,000 in losses.



Wigs flying, punches landing and a South Loop hair boutique caught in the middle of a physical confrontation. For one Chicago small-business owner, it's the latest setback in a years-long struggle to protect his livelihood.

The backstory:

Surveillance video from Wednesday morning shows a fight breaking out inside Verge Extensions, a high-end wig and hair extension boutique in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Owner Terrell Henry says the confrontation stemmed from a business dispute involving approximately $1,400 worth of hair extensions and a wig he provided to a hairstylist for a singer and reality television star.

Henry says the stylist agreed to promote his business on social media in exchange for the hair, but he claims the promised promotion never fully materialized.

"I'll give you this hair for free. Only thing that I need you to do is send me over content. Let's collab on Instagram," Henry recalled telling the stylist.

Frustrated, Henry says he took his complaint to social media.

Different accounts of what sparked the confrontation

But the others involved tell a different story.

The woman seen in the surveillance video claims Henry had been publicly disparaging her business and says she went to his shop to address the matter in person.

The hairstylist also claims Henry made damaging statements about him and says he went to the boutique to confront Henry as well.

Henry, however, says he buzzed the visitors into his business believing they wanted to have a conversation. He claims he did not initially realize the hairstylist involved in his original dispute was accompanying them.

What began as a disagreement over business and social media comments escalated into a physical confrontation.

Surveillance video shows people struggling inside the boutique as wigs and other items fall.

Henry says the altercation left him with two damaged phones, damage to his wallpaper and missing keys. He says he was forced to replace locks for his business and vehicle, costing him more than $1,000.

"My other phone is cracked up as well, all over the screen. They also messed up my wallpaper," Henry said.

Three burglaries and hundreds of thousands in reported losses

For Henry, the latest confrontation comes after years of costly setbacks.

He says his business has been targeted in three smash-and-grab burglaries over the past seven years.

According to Henry, the first two break-ins resulted in more than $400,000 in losses involving cash and inventory. He says he did not have business insurance to cover those losses.

"The first two times my store was broken into, I lost over $400,000 cash money in inventory. No shop insurance, no nothing," Henry said.

The financial losses, he says, have made building and maintaining his business increasingly difficult.

"I'm a one-man army, and it's always a setback," Henry said. "It's never a good look for somebody that's trying to thrive in business and sell hair to people all over the world."

Henry says he contacted Chicago police and sought to file a battery report following the confrontation.

The surveillance video has been blurred to protect the identities of those involved.

No criminal charges have been reported in connection with the incident.

Back to business despite another setback

Despite the confrontation, Henry says he has no plans to close his doors.

As customers continue visiting his South Loop boutique, he remains focused on selling hair extensions, filling orders and rebuilding after each setback.

"I always get your hair," one returning customer told Henry during a visit to the shop.

"Welcome back, welcome back. I love that," he replied.

For Henry, the latest dispute may have started over hair, but the consequences go far beyond a damaged wig or broken phone.

Every unexpected expense means more money spent recovering and less available to grow the business he has spent seven years building.

And after three burglaries and another costly confrontation, Henry says he is determined to keep going.

"I had to strive and get back on my feet," he said.