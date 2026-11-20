The Brief In an important stretch, the Bears will have their left tackle spot solidified thanks to Theo Benedet It’s been a long road for the third-year pro who hails from Canada. But now, Benedet is starting to look like a long-term option for the Bears on the edge.



Theo Benedet was candid on Nov. 8.

The Chicago Bears just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24. The Bucs blitzed Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on 63.4 percent of his drop backs and generated 25 pressures.

That’s a lot for the Bears’ offensive line to handle, let alone the left tackle protecting Willaims’ blind side.

On top of it all, Benedet was nursing a shoulder injury. That said, a week off was much needed. Benedet said he’s feeling much better.

"I feel like we have our second wind from the second half now of the year as we head into kind of the most important stretch," he said.

In that important stretch, the Bears will have their left tackle spot solidified thanks to Benedet. It’s been a long road for the third-year pro who hails from Canada, who’s starting to look like a long-term option for the Bears on the edge.

Theo’s long road

The backstory:

Benedet signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after he played football at the University of British Columbia.

As a rookie, he was waived after he got hurt in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game. This was popularized on HBO’s Hard Knocks where Benedet sand "God Bless the USA" in a bald eagle speedo.

That was in the Matt Eberflus’ era, though.

The Ben Johnson era in Chicago saw Benedet take over as the Bears’ starting left tackle against the Commanders in Week 5 of the 2025 season. He lost that starting job when an injury held him out of Week 12, where rookie Ozzy Trapilo took over and never relinquished the job.

In 2026, Benedet has started every game since Week 4. Even then, he was rotating with Trapilo when the second-year tackle was healthy enough to play.

After a while, the Bears rotated Benedet and Trapilo less.

Part of that was because of another injury Trapilo was dealing with. The other side of that equation is how well Benedet was playing.

Now, Benedet is the Bears’ starting left tackle. He’s earned that status.

"Theo was playing and playing well and Ozzy, in his limited reps, wasn't as clean as we wanted him to be," Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar said. "At the end of the day, it's like you earn those opportunities to go on the field and I don't see things changing."

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 22: Theo Benedet #79 of the Chicago Bears lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on October 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Theo’s confidence

By the numbers:

Make no mistake, Benedet had to earn his starting spot.

Coming into the season, the coaching staff was adamant about where Benedet stood. He was a standout run blocker, but he needed to improve as a pass blocker.

To Benedet’s credit, he’s taken all the teaching points Roushar has given him and improved his pass blocking immensely.

"His balance is better his posture is better. He's using his hands better. He's getting he's utilizing his help when it's there better," Roushar said. "He competes, but those things are the things have improved."

There are plenty of advanced grades from Pro Football Network and Pro Football Focus that use convoluted equations. They’re all in agreement that Benedet is an improved pass protector. Going into the bye week, Benedet had a 71.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks him 22nd of 71 qualified tackles.

So far in 2026, he’s allowed one sack across 267 pass-blocking snaps. That’s the technique at work, but the consistency stems from consistency.

"The confidence comes from the work that we've put in and the coaching I've received and Dan's been fantastic just drilling on me about, like you said, posture and areas of improvement there and I think they're starting to show."

Roushar has done wonders with the Bears’ offensive line, lifting Jonah Jackson’s career, mentoring Darnell Wright into an All-Pro and sustaining the Hall of Fame level Joe Thuney has played at.

What he’s done with Benedet fits into that category, but Roushar gives the credit back to Benedet.

"He's made a lot of growth, I think he's gained a lot confidence," Roushar said. "He's still improving, but I think a lot of that comes with he's demonstrated the ability to go out there and compete. And I think he started to believe in himself even more."

Theo’s future

Big picture view:

Johnson has always been straightforward as a coach. From the day he walked into Halas Hall when he was first hired until now, he will never sugarcoat expectations.

The staff saw what it needed to out of Benedet as a pass blocker. That opened up plenty more possibilities.

"We're very transparent in what we needed to see just consistency-wise," Johnson said. "He's done a great job taking the bull by the horns and taking advantage of a situation where we feel really positive about what he brings to the table in the running game, in the passing game."

Benedet needs to stay healthy to keep this starting job, and he took a first step in that regard, fighting through a shoulder injury.

Availability is key for Johnson and his staff. Benedet displayed plenty of toughness in gutting it out.

That toughness was always there. Benedet is now marrying that toughness with his teaching, which is what he’s received from offensive line mentor Terron Armstead and Roushar.

That’s setting up a stretch of the season that could be a runway for him to earn the starting job beyond just this year.

"It’s trusting your set and that's something that's been really helpful having an offseason to work on it going into this year and having guys like Terron Armstead and stuff help me with it," Benedet said. "Once you trust your set, you can kind of be in a more settled position if you will to take on the rusher and not feel like you've got to get out of your base."